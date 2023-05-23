INTU Earnings: Highlights of Intuit’s Q3 2023 financial results

Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) reported higher earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2023.

At $6.02 billion, third-quarter revenues were up 7% from the year-ago period. The top line benefited from strong growth in the Small Business and Consumer segments.

Adjusted earnings increased to $8.92 per share in the latest quarter from $7.65 per share in the third quarter of 2022. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $7.38 per share, compared to $6.28 per share last year.

