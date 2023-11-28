Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
INTU Earnings: Intuit reports higher Q1 2024 profit; revenue up 15%
Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) reported higher adjusted earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2024.
At $2.98 billion, first-quarter revenues were up 15% from the year-ago period. The top line benefited from strong growth in the Small Business and Self-employed segment.
Adjusted earnings increased to $2.47 per share in the October quarter from $1.66 per share in the first quarter of 2023. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $0.85 per share, compared to $ 0.14 per share last year.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
What to look for when Hormel Foods (HRL) reports Q4 2023 earnings
Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) were down over 1% on Monday. The stock has dropped 29% year-to-date. The food company is set to report its fourth quarter 2023 earnings
Kroger set to report Q3 results. Here’s everything you need to know
The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), a leading grocery retailer that operates both in-store and online, will be reporting earnings this week. The company, which is preparing to acquire rival retailer
Earnings Preview: Salesforce will likely deliver another strong quarter
Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) achieved accelerated sales growth and profitability in recent quarters, in line with its transformation goal. The customer relationship management platform bets on new opportunities in generative