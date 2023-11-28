INTU Earnings: Intuit reports higher Q1 2024 profit; revenue up 15%

Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) reported higher adjusted earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2024.

At $2.98 billion, first-quarter revenues were up 15% from the year-ago period. The top line benefited from strong growth in the Small Business and Self-employed segment.

Adjusted earnings increased to $2.47 per share in the October quarter from $1.66 per share in the first quarter of 2023. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $0.85 per share, compared to $ 0.14 per share last year.

