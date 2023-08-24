INTU Earnings: Highlights of Intuit’s Q4 2023 financial results

Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) reported higher adjusted earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023.

At $2.7 billion, fourth-quarter revenues were up 12% from the year-ago period. The top line benefited from strong growth in the Small Business and Self-employed segment.

Adjusted earnings increased to $1.65 per share in the latest quarter from $1.10 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $0.32 per share, compared to a loss of $0.20 per share last year.

