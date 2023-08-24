Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

INTU Earnings: Highlights of Intuit’s Q4 2023 financial results

Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) reported higher adjusted earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Intuit Q4 2023 earnings infographic

At $2.7 billion, fourth-quarter revenues were up 12% from the year-ago period. The top line benefited from strong growth in the Small Business and Self-employed segment.

Adjusted earnings increased to $1.65 per share in the latest quarter from $1.10 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $0.32 per share, compared to a loss of $0.20 per share last year.

Prior Performance

  • Intuit-Q1-2023-Earnings-Infographic
  • Intuit Q4 2022 earnings infographic

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

DLTR Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Dollar Tree’s Q2 2023 financial results

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Consolidated net sales increased 8.2% to $7.32 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Enterprise same-store

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Earnings: 2Q24 Key Numbers

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported revenue of $13.51 billion for the second quarter of 2024, which more than doubled from a year ago. GAAP net income jumped to $6.2 billion,

Lowe’s (LOW): A look at the home improvement retailer’s performance in Q2 2023

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) stayed green on Wednesday. The stock has gained 13% year-to-date. The company reported its second quarter 2023 earnings results a day ago with

Tags

financial servicesFintech

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top