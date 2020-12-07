Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) on Monday reported a profit for the first quarter of 2021, even as revenues increased. The results also surpassed the market’s forecast.

The San Francisco, California-based personal styling company had around 3.8 million active clients at the end of the quarter, up 10% year-over-year. It reported net income of $9.5 million or $0.09 per share for the October-quarter, marking an improvement from last year’s break-even results. Analysts had forecast a loss for the latest quarter.

Revenues moved up to $490.4 million in the first quarter from $444.8 million in the corresponding period of last year. The top-line also beat the Street view.

Last month, Stitch Fix shares climbed to a two-year high. The stock closed Monday’s regular session higher.