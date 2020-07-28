Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
eBay (EBAY) Q2 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Ecommerce firm eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Revenues increased 18% year-over-year to $2.9 billion.
GAAP net income from continuing operations increased 85% to $740 million while EPS increased 125% to $1.04. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations rose 63% to $1.08.
For the third quarter of 2020, eBay expects net revenue of $2.64-2.71 billion. GAAP EPS from continuing operations is expected to be $0.58-0.64 and adjusted EPS from continuing operations is estimated to be $0.81-0.87.
For the full year of 2020, the company expects net revenue of between $10.56-10.75 billion. GAAP EPS from continuing operations is estimated to come in the range of $2.85-3.00 while adjusted EPS from continuing operations is projected to be in the range of $3.47-3.59.
