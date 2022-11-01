Electronic Arts (EA) Earnings: 2Q23 Key Numbers

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total revenue was $1.90 billion compared to $1.82 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net income was $299 million, or $1.07 per share, compared to $294 million, or $1.02 per share, last year.

Net bookings were $1.75 billion compared to $1.85 billion last year.

For the full year of 2023, revenue is expected to be $7.55-7.75 billion.

Prior performance