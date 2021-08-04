Electronic Arts (EA) Q1 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased to $1.55 billion from $1.45 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net income was $204 million, or $0.71 per share, compared to $365 million, or $1.25 per share, last year.

Both the top and bottom line numbers beat expectations.

Net bookings totaled $1.33 billion compared to $1.39 billion in the year-ago period.

The company expects net revenue of $1.77 billion for Q2 2022 and $6.85 billion for FY2022.

