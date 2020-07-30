Facebook (FB) Q2 earnings: A visual dashboard

A day after the congressional grilling, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) reported second-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Thursday. The social media giant posted revenue and earnings that were stronger than what the street had anticipated.

FB shares gained 7.7% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained a modest 11% since the beginning of this year.

On Wednesday, Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg, along with the CEOs of peers Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) presented themselves before the congress to testify in an antitrust hearing. During the hearing, Zuckerberg was faced with some difficult questions relating to its ad revenues, acquisition strategy and strategies to combat hate speech and political propaganda.

Prior performance

