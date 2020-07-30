Facebook (FB) Q2 earnings: A visual dashboard

A day after the congressional grilling, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) reported second-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Thursday. The social media giant posted revenue and earnings that were stronger than what the street had anticipated.
FB shares gained 7.7% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained a modest 11% since the beginning of this year.
On Wednesday, Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg, along with the CEOs of peers Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) presented themselves before the congress to testify in an antitrust hearing. During the hearing, Zuckerberg was faced with some difficult questions relating to its ad revenues, acquisition strategy and strategies to combat hate speech and political propaganda.
Looking forward to listening to management/ analysts comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for Facebook Q2 2020 earnings call transcript
Prior performance
___
Most Popular
What awaits Juniper Networks (JNPR) in the post-pandemic era
When the virus outbreak rattled markets in recent months, one sector that remained less affected was information technology. As the uncertainty deepens, networking solutions provider Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR)
Cognizant (CTSH) Earnings: Key numbers from Q2 2020 results
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: CTSH) today announced its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020. Net income for the second quarter was $361 million, or
PayPal (PYPL) exceeds Q2 targets as COVID-19 results in higher digital payments
Payment service provider PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported adjusted EPS of $1.07 on revenue of $5.26 billion for the second quarter of 2020. Based on the strong performance in the quarter,