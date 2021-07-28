Facebook reports strong results in Q2: Infographic

Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular market hours on Wednesday. The tech giant reported Q2 revenue of $29.08 billion, up 56% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $3.61 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.

FB shares fell 4.5% during the post-market session on the company’s caution for slower growth in the upcoming quarters. The stock has gained 39% since the beginning of this year.

Prior performance