Facebook reports strong results in Q2: Infographic

Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular market hours on Wednesday. The tech giant reported Q2 revenue of $29.08 billion, up 56% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $3.61 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.
FB shares fell 4.5% during the post-market session on the company’s caution for slower growth in the upcoming quarters. The stock has gained 39% since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management/analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Facebook Q2 earnings call transcript
Prior performance
Most Popular
McDonald’s (MCD) Earnings: Q2 profit jumps and tops expectations on 57% sales growth
McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) Wednesday reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2021. The fast-food chain reported revenues of $5.89 billion for the June quarter, up 57%
Key highlights from Shopify Q2 earnings: Infographic
Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The ecommerce giant reported Q2 revenue of $1.12 billion, up 57% year-over-year and higher than
Infographic: How Pfizer (PFE) performed in Q2 2021
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 92% year-over-year to $19 billion. GAAP net income increased 59% YoY to $5.5 billion, or $0.98