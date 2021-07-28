Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Facebook reports strong results in Q2: Infographic

Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular market hours on Wednesday. The tech giant reported Q2 revenue of $29.08 billion, up 56% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $3.61 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.

FB shares fell 4.5% during the post-market session on the company’s caution for slower growth in the upcoming quarters. The stock has gained 39% since the beginning of this year.

Facebook Q2 2021 earnings

Looking forward to listening to management/analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Facebook Q2 earnings call transcript

Prior performance

  • Facebook Q1 2021 earnings
  • FACEBOOK Q4 2020 earnings
  • Facebook Q3 2020 earnings
  • Facebook Q2 2020 earnings

Most Popular

McDonald’s (MCD) Earnings: Q2 profit jumps and tops expectations on 57% sales growth

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) Wednesday reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2021. The fast-food chain reported revenues of $5.89 billion for the June quarter, up 57%

Key highlights from Shopify Q2 earnings: Infographic

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The ecommerce giant reported Q2 revenue of $1.12 billion, up 57% year-over-year and higher than

Infographic: How Pfizer (PFE) performed in Q2 2021

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 92% year-over-year to $19 billion. GAAP net income increased 59% YoY to $5.5 billion, or $0.98

Tags

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top