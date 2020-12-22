Categories Earnings Calls, Technology

FactSet Research Systems, Inc. (FDS) Q1 2021 Earnings Call

FactSet Research Systems, Inc. (NYSE: FDS) Q1 2021 earnings call dated Dec. 21, 2020

Corporate Participants:

Rima Hyder — Head of Investor and Media Relations

Philip Snow — Chief Executive Officer

Helen Shan — Chief Financial Officer

Analysts:

Andrew Nicholas — William Blair & Company, LLC — Analyst

Manav Patnaik — Barclays — Analyst

Toni Kaplan — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Mario Cortellacci — Jefferies LLC — Analyst

David Chu — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst

Kevin McVeigh — Credit Suisse — Analyst

Shlomo Rosenbaum — Stifel Nicolaus & Company, Inc. — Analyst

Alex Kramm — UBS Research — Analyst

Ashish Sabadra — Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc. — Analyst

George Tong — Goldman Sachs & Co. — Analyst

Jake Williams — Wells Fargo Securities, LLC — Analyst

Keith Housum — Northcoast Research Holdings, LLC — Analyst

To read the full earnings call transcript, click here

Upcoming events

Wed 23

BLIN Bridgeline Digital Inc Q4 2020 Earnings Call

Dec 23, 2020
Wed 23

PAYX Paychex Inc Q2 2021 Earnings Call

Dec 23, 2020
Jan 07

ANGO AngioDynamics Inc Q2 2021 Earnings Call

Jan 7, 2021

View More…

Most Popular

FactSet Research Systems, Inc. (FDS) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

FactSet Research Systems, Inc. (NYSE: FDS) Q1 2021 earnings call dated Dec. 21, 2020 Corporate Participants: Rima Hyder -- Head of Investor and Media Relations Philip Snow -- Chief Executive Officer Helen Shan -- Chief Financial

The worst seems to be over for Nike (NKE), thanks to digital sales

Sneaker maker Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is currently enjoying the benefit of its aggressive direct-to-consumer initiatives that helped in overcoming the fall in store traffic during the pandemic. Also, renewed

Europe, Asia turn red as the world isolates a contagious UK

The week started off on a sour note in the east as more details started pouring in regarding the new strain of coronavirus found in the UK, which is claimed

Listen On

Tags

Computer Software

Related Articles

Top