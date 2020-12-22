FactSet Research Systems, Inc. (NYSE: FDS) Q1 2021 earnings call dated Dec. 21, 2020
Corporate Participants:
Rima Hyder — Head of Investor and Media Relations
Philip Snow — Chief Executive Officer
Helen Shan — Chief Financial Officer
Analysts:
Andrew Nicholas — William Blair & Company, LLC — Analyst
Manav Patnaik — Barclays — Analyst
Toni Kaplan — Morgan Stanley — Analyst
Mario Cortellacci — Jefferies LLC — Analyst
David Chu — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst
Kevin McVeigh — Credit Suisse — Analyst
Shlomo Rosenbaum — Stifel Nicolaus & Company, Inc. — Analyst
Alex Kramm — UBS Research — Analyst
Ashish Sabadra — Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc. — Analyst
George Tong — Goldman Sachs & Co. — Analyst
Jake Williams — Wells Fargo Securities, LLC — Analyst
Keith Housum — Northcoast Research Holdings, LLC — Analyst
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here
Upcoming events
BLIN Bridgeline Digital Inc Q4 2020 Earnings Call
PAYX Paychex Inc Q2 2021 Earnings Call
ANGO AngioDynamics Inc Q2 2021 Earnings Call
Most Popular
FactSet Research Systems, Inc. (FDS) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
FactSet Research Systems, Inc. (NYSE: FDS) Q1 2021 earnings call dated Dec. 21, 2020 Corporate Participants: Rima Hyder -- Head of Investor and Media Relations Philip Snow -- Chief Executive Officer Helen Shan -- Chief Financial
The worst seems to be over for Nike (NKE), thanks to digital sales
Sneaker maker Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is currently enjoying the benefit of its aggressive direct-to-consumer initiatives that helped in overcoming the fall in store traffic during the pandemic. Also, renewed
Europe, Asia turn red as the world isolates a contagious UK
The week started off on a sour note in the east as more details started pouring in regarding the new strain of coronavirus found in the UK, which is claimed