FedEx Corp. (FDX) Q2 2021 Earnings Call

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) Q2 2021 earnings call dated Dec. 17, 2020
Corporate Participants:
Mickey Foster — Vice President, Investor Relations
Frederick W. Smith — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
Brie Carere — Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer
Rajesh Subramaniam — President and Chief Operating Officer
Mike Lenz — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Henry J. Maier — FedEx Ground President and Chief Executive Officer
Donald F. Colleran — FedEx Express President and Chief Executive Officer
Analysts:
David Ross — Stifel Nicolaus — Analyst
Brandon Oglenski — Barclays Capital — Analyst
Bascome Majors — Susquehanna International Group — Analyst
Scott Schneeberger — Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. — Analyst
Amit Mehrotra — Deutsche Bank — Analyst
Thomas Wadewitz — UBS — Analyst
Jack Atkins — Stephens Inc. — Analyst
Jordan Alliger — Goldman Sachs — Analyst
Scott Group — Wolfe Research, LLC — Analyst
Duane Pfennigwerth — Evercore ISI — Analyst
Allison Landry — Credit Suisse — Analyst
Brian Ossenbeck — JPMorgan — Analyst
Allison Poliniak — Wells Fargo Securities — Analyst
David Vernon — Sanford C. Bernstein — Analyst
_______
