Categories Earnings Calls, Other Industries

FedEx Corp. (FDX) Q2 2021 Earnings Call

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) Q2 2021 earnings call dated Dec. 17, 2020

Corporate Participants:

Mickey Foster — Vice President, Investor Relations

Frederick W. Smith — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Brie Carere — Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

Rajesh Subramaniam — President and Chief Operating Officer

Mike Lenz — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Henry J. Maier — FedEx Ground President and Chief Executive Officer

Donald F. Colleran — FedEx Express President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts:

David Ross — Stifel Nicolaus — Analyst

Brandon Oglenski — Barclays Capital — Analyst

Bascome Majors — Susquehanna International Group — Analyst

Scott Schneeberger — Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. — Analyst

Amit Mehrotra — Deutsche Bank — Analyst

Thomas Wadewitz — UBS — Analyst

Jack Atkins — Stephens Inc. — Analyst

Jordan Alliger — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Scott Group — Wolfe Research, LLC — Analyst

Duane Pfennigwerth — Evercore ISI — Analyst

Allison Landry — Credit Suisse — Analyst

Brian Ossenbeck — JPMorgan — Analyst

Allison Poliniak — Wells Fargo Securities — Analyst

David Vernon — Sanford C. Bernstein — Analyst


_______

To read the full earnings call transcript, click here

Upcoming events

Fri 18

NKE Nike Inc Q2 2021

Dec 18, 2020
Mon 21

FDS FactSet Research Systems Inc Q1 2021

Dec 21, 2020
Mon 21

EPAC Enerpac Tool Group Q1 2021 Earnings Call

Dec 21, 2020

View More…

Most Popular

Infographic: Highlights of Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) Q2 2021 earnings report

Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) reported higher earnings for the second quarter of 2021, despite a decrease in sales amid historically low restaurant traffic due to the COVID-related restrictions. Net profit

Key highlights from FedEx (FDX) Q2 2021 earnings results

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today. Revenues rose 19% year-over-year to $20.6 billion. GAAP net income was $1.23 billion, or $4.55 per share, compared to

After strong FY20, Accenture now eyes bigger slice of the cloud pie

Accenture plc. (NYSE: ACN) has successfully sailed through the virus crisis so far, and is currently expanding its cloud services in a big way to help enterprises effortlessly go digital.

Listen On

Tags

Delivery services

Related Articles

Top