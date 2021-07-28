Garmin (GRMN) earnings Q2 2021 results

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) today reported its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 26, 2021.
GAAP net income for the second quarter was $317 million or $1.64 per share compared to GAAP net income of $184 million or $0.96 per share in the second quarter of 2020.
Total revenue during the quarter was $1.33 billion, up 53% compared to the prior year quarter.
Operating income increased 97% YoY to $371 million.
“Strong demand for active lifestyle products continued, and we experienced solid recovery within our aviation and auto segments resulting in record revenue and profits in the second quarter. We are very pleased with the results we have delivered thus far, giving us confidence to raise our full year 2021 revenue and EPS guidance.”Cliff Pemble, President and CEO
