Garmin (GRMN) earnings Q2 2021 results

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) today reported its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 26, 2021.

GAAP net income for the second quarter was $317 million or $1.64 per share compared to GAAP net income of $184 million or $0.96 per share in the second quarter of 2020.

Total revenue during the quarter was $1.33 billion, up 53% compared to the prior year quarter.

Operating income increased 97% YoY to $371 million.