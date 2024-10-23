GD Infographic: General Dynamics Q3 2024 profit grows in double digits

Aerospace company General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024, reporting an increase in revenues and profit.

Third-quarter revenue increased 10% year-over-year to $11.7 billion, with strong contributions from the Aerospace and Marine Systems segments. The operating margin was 10.1%, up 10 basis points from the year-ago quarter.

Net income increased to $930 million or $3.35 per share in the September quarter from $836 million or $3.04 per share in the year-ago quarter.

“The company continues to see strong growth and steady improvement in operating performance. Demand across the portfolio also remains strong in the current environment,” said Phebe Novakovic, CEO of General Dynamics.

Prior Performance