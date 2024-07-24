Infographic: Highlights of General Dynamics’ (GD) Q2 2024 results

Aerospace company General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024, reporting a sharp increase in revenues and profit.

Second-quarter revenue increased 18% year-over-year to $11.9 billion, with all four operating segments registering year-over-year growth. The operating margin was 9.7%, up 20 basis points from the year-ago quarter.

As a result, net income increased to $905 million or $3.26 per share in the June quarter from $744 million or $2.70 per share in the year-ago quarter.

“This was a strong quarter overall, as reflected by solid growth in all key measures from a year ago. Our businesses continue to focus on disciplined execution of their programs, cost, and schedule,” said Phebe Novakovic, chief executive officer of General Dynamics.