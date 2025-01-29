Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
General Dynamics (GD) reports double-digit growth in Q4 revenue and profit
Aerospace company General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, reporting a sharp increase in revenues and profit.
Fourth-quarter revenue increased 14% year-over-year to $13.3 billion, with strong contributions from the Aerospace and Marine Systems segments. The operating margin was 10.1%, up 10 basis points from the year-ago quarter.
Net income increased to $1.15 billion or $4.15 per share in the December quarter from $1.0 billion or $3.64 per share in the year-ago quarter.
“Order activity continued to be very strong, with 1-to-1 book-to-bill for the year, even as revenue grew by 13%, positioning us well for continued growth,” said Phebe Novakovic, CEO of General Dynamics.
