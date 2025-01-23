GE Aerospace reports higher revenue and profit for Q4 2024; guides FY25

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) on Thursday reported an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024. The company also issued guidance for fiscal 2025.

Net income from continuing operations climbed 62% year-over-year to $1.75 per share in the December quarter from $1.08 per share in the prior-year period. Adjusted earnings more than doubled to $1.32 per share during the three months.

Total revenues increased 14% year-over-year to $10.8 billion in the fourth quarter. Commercial Engines & Services revenue grew 19%, and revenues of Defense & Propulsion Technologies rose 4%.

For fiscal 2025, the management expects adjusted earnings to be in the range of $5.10 per share to $5.45 per share, and operating profit between $7.8 billion to $8.2 billion.

Prior Performance