GIS Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from General Mills’ Q3 2022 financial results
General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net sales of $4.5 billion remained relatively flat compared to the year-ago period. Organic net sales increased 4%.
Net earnings attributable to General Mills rose 11% year-over-year to $660 million while EPS rose 13% to $1.08. Adjusted EPS increased 2% to $0.84.
General Mills raised its guidance for fiscal year 2022 and now expects organic net sales to increase approx. 5%. Adjusted EPS is now expected to range between flat and up 2%.
