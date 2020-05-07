GrubHub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

GrubHub Inc. (GRUB) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Matt Maloney — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Adam, and thanks for joining us this morning. I hope you and your loved ones are staying safe and healthy during this challenging time. Every day, we are confronted by the devastating toll of the COVID-19 crisis on our communities. We recognize the massive upheaval that has taken place across the country for restaurants that are doing what they can to stay open pay employees, and feed their communities, as well as for the drivers, trying to stay safe while working extra shifts.

We are also inspired by our diners who send kind note of encouragement and their special instructions and have dramatically increased tipping during the crisis. In the past eight weeks, Grubhub has undertaken a number of programs to support all aspects of our marketplace, restaurants, drivers and diners.

And as we pointed out in our letter yesterday, we are prepared to do much more in the months ahead. Specifically, we have deferred a significant amount of revenue as cash flow relief to restaurants as well as pumped #1 #2 restaurants, as well as pump tens of millions of dollars directly into rewards on our marketplace to stimulate over $150 million in food sales for our partner restaurants this quarter. We’ve also rolled out numerous protections for our drivers including sick pay, contact-free pick-up and drop off as well as free personal protective equipment of which we’ve distributed nearly 100,000 kits. With the intent to further assisting restaurants in need, a number of municipalities are considering measures that will unfairly penalize delivery platforms and leave untouched other stakeholders in the restaurant ecosystem from landlords and food suppliers to other digital advertisers and payment processors. While we are aligned with the intent of helping restaurants, arbitrary fee caps are in effective the best and actually harmful at worst. As you all know from our public filings, delivery platforms assume significant cost on the restaurant’s behalf when we deliver their meals. And we are responsible for these costs, and the fees we collect from our restaurant partners are subsequently capped, like the emergency legislation currently enacted in San Francisco, Seattle, and a few other jurisdictions. We must fund deliveries by increasing consumer fees and spending less on marketing the diners to diners, both of which would reduce overall orders. We’ve already seen the negative impacts of this in the City of San Francisco. Our preliminary data shows that on average, our independent restaurants are seeing over 10% fewer orders since the fee cap and many of these orders have shifted to a large brand or QSR restaurants that were not impacted by the emergency ordinance. That’s not good for small businesses, and even worse, these lost orders also result in lost wages and tips for our delivery drivers. We are open to reasonable measures during the pandemic that will help and not hurt restaurant revenue. Over time, we believe that reasonable governance will prevail, but because of the fluid and varying nature of the current situation, it’s too soon to determine how it might specifically impact our business. With this amount, we do not intend to address the fee cap situation any further on this call. With that, we’ll now open the call to your questions, operator?

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Andrew Charles with Cowen.

Andrew Charles — Cowen & Co. — Analyst

Hey thanks, and glad to hear you guys are staying well. You talked about restaurants reopening have a negative — having a negative impact on dining order habits. Can you talk about the early reads you have in markets that have seen dine-in and operations resume like in Florida, Georgia and Texas?

Adam DeWitt — President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Hey, Andrew, how you’re doing. You know it’s — look we’re obviously watching it really closely, but it’s way too early to really give you a read. If you look at those markets, it’s hard to know whether — and just to clarify, when we’re talking about restaurants reopening, we’re talking about dine-in reopening as opposed to restaurants being available for takeout and delivery and kind of how that would affect — how the opening of the dining rooms would affect demand for delivery and takeout.

And so you look at Atlanta or some of the markets in Texas and it’s far too early. I mean, even — there is a couple of levels, right. There is still some restrictions on a lot of the restaurants and a lot of the markets in terms of dining room capacity a lot.

And what we’re seeing or what we’re hearing anecdotally and also seeing kind of the data is that a lot of restaurants are choosing not to open their dining rooms yet, anyway. So I think it’s a little too early to tell. As we noted in the note, we’re still seeing very strong demand for delivery and take out right now.

Andrew Charles — Cowen & Co. — Analyst

That’s helpful. And then one thing I was hoping to reconcile as well from the shareholder letters is that, it’s said that they’re not seeing competitive headwinds in April. But obviously, you’ve been seeing in more recent quarters. But I guess, how does that reconcile with a heightened use of diner promotions utilized throughout the industry so far in 2Q, as obviously — delivery platforms obviously want to bring more customers to the restaurants?

Adam DeWitt — President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, I could tell you, look from what we’re seeing and from what we’re doing. You know what we said in the letter, it’s pretty clear, we’re having no issues and in fact, it’s a lot easier for us right now to acquire new diners. Our existing diners are ordering more frequently from us. The new diners are coming back more frequently and ordering more frequently. So we’re not seeing any of the competitive pressure.

The reason that you’re seeing more promotions is kind of the theme that we’re laying on the letter, which is given the challenges that Matt highlighted in his opening remarks, we’re obviously very sympathetic to our restaurant partners who — whose business models have been turned upside out, right. They lost a 100% of their dining room business, and so in order to support them, support their employees, support our driver, support the ecosystem.

So that as we get to the other side of this, the ecosystem is in — is in the best place possible. We’re reinvesting or spending our cash flow to drive even more orders, right, and — but without that spend, we would still have a significant increase in orders, and even more significant increase in gross food sales.

Andrew Charles — Cowen & Co. — Analyst

Thanks Adam, Stay well.

Adam DeWitt — President and Chief Financial Officer

You too.

Operator

Next question comes from Stephen Ju with Credit Suisse.

Matt Maloney — Chief Executive Officer

Hey, Stephen, Stephen?

Operator

One moment please.

Stephen Ju — Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC — Analyst

[Technical Issues] and have your thinking really changed in terms of the competitive landscape. You have largely closed supply gap with some of your competitors. So from a selection standpoint, it really isn’t a disadvantage. So is the goal here to really win on service, as well as loyalty. Thanks.

Matt Maloney — Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, Stephen. So, let me kind of address the initiatives we talked a lot about before I specifically talk about the supply gap that you’re mentioning the question. So pre-COVID, we were really pleased with our progress on the initiative side. We were ahead of plan for sure. This is a diners — or the restaurant supply and diner loyalty through the first ten weeks, we saw market share and diner cohort stabilization. So we launched our subscription program Grubhub Plus or Seamless Plus in late February.

We completed our product suite around SMB loyalty. We saw dramatic adoption, adding to the already rich reward system on our platform, including more than 20 enterprise brands that were — applied their loyalty programs to our marketplace. So we’re really building a lot of inertia behind the reward concept in the financial incentives to attract and retain diners. And then, we reached our goal of doubling the restaurant count through non-partnered inventory nine months earlier than expected.

So we absolutely closed that supply gap very aggressively. And at the same time, we are really dramatically expanding our sales force in order to fast follower behind the non-partnered to get that critical partnership with the independent restaurants that we’re building out. So then when the environment changed, some of the — and this is moving forward, while others are kind of in a holding pattern until restaurant supply improves, in line with the rest of the industry, we really cut back on non-partnered inventory.

We had no line of sight into who was opened and how the hours have been modified. So we cut back on that, but then we have since brought most of that content back online to be able to provide the non-partnered content and continue to have as robust a selection as possible. Obviously our increased sales force was really able to process a lot more inbound sign ups over the past 60 days than we would have without those investments. So, we are glad to have done that.

And then, our promotional stimulus, where we’re doing a $10 off for a $30 minimum order really trying to drive higher AOV and increase sales to restaurants. We executed that across our new loyalty infrastructure that we got done building recently. So we’re funding the initiatives that makes sense, but really focused on driving as much sales in this challenging environment for our restaurant partners.

Now, your question was specifically about what does that look like from a supply imbalance or a potentially competitive perspective? We’ve been talking for over a year about how supply and fulfillment dimension [Indecipherable]. So it seems that this COVID crisis has accelerated that trend because so many restaurants are hurting and so many restaurants reached out to every platform and said, I need to be on right now.

We’ve seen that. We’ve had a lot of new restaurant sign up. I’m sure the other platforms in the — in the space had also. So we’ve been preparing for this for a long time. And I think signing up is really the first part of working with an independent restaurant. Our partnerships — our partnerships with a lasting competitive advantage that we have and we help restaurants maximize their digital orders with products and services, way beyond logistics. So we have the leading platforms #2 #3 So we have the leading platforms and pick up. A lot of you saw the Ultimate platform we launched earlier this year. We have an extremely strong catering platform. We have all of our university integrations and obviously loyalty, which is, which is one of the most valuable assets on our platform. These tools, they’ve been evolving for five years with the best-of-class enterprise brands. Every year, we’re increasing ROI for our enterprise clients and the migration of those tools to independent restaurants really help them drive sales, drive new diners, drive repeat purchase and clearly there is a strong flywheel benefit with increasing diner frequency. So I would say that I think that the supply — we’ve been planning for the supply rebalancing for a while and we’re really going to continue to accelerate on our financial incentives to consumers and really being the most attractive platform the long-term for diners to get the food they’re looking for.

Stephen Ju — Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC — Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Ron Josey with JMP. Please go ahead.

Ronald Josey — JMP Securities — Analyst

Great, thanks for taking the question. Appreciate the commentary on what you’re seeing inter-quarter. Matt, maybe just bigger picture, as you add record partnered restaurants and you’ve fixed the issues with non-partner or most of the non-partner restaurant, can you just help us understand in this environment, why would a partner — why wouldn’t a restaurant want to be a partner in these times, just given overall demand and what you, as a platform, are doing to help drive demand for that — for the business? Thank you.

Matt Maloney — Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, sure Ron. Restaurants have it really hard because if they have to close their dine-in, they lose a ton of sales. So you’re exactly right. Anything that will increase their gross sales through delivery and pickup really it’s what they’re — really is what they’re looking for. So I don’t — there is no reason not to sign up right now. And we have a very flexible pricing program that allow restaurants to come out of — come on the platform at a variety of exposure levels.

But what we’re really doing is we’re taking all the profits that we’re making and we outlined it clearly in the letter and we’re just driving it through the platform. There’s many ways we can do this. We can increase our advertising to get more new diners. We are — one thing we found specifically beneficial is that we’re driving promotions across our promotional platform with higher than normal minimums to increase the average order size and we’re messaging it around, support your restaurants. But also order a lunch tomorrow when you order a dinner tonight.

And things like some bundling tactics that we’re using is really driving much higher AOB which is driving more diners — more dollars to the restaurants and then we’re supporting that by augmenting their promotions and the way we’ve positioned the current the $10 off the $30 is that we are front-loading rewards for the restaurants. And then we’re asking them if they want to continue the campaign on their own dime over time or potentially modify it to something that they’re more comfortable with.

So by funding rewards to attract new diners and increase frequency is really our primary tactic in trying to help restaurants by driving as much sales. And Adam, do you want to add anything.

Adam DeWitt — President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, thanks. So, Ron, just to be clear. Yeah — Matt outlined kind of all the rationale. But you know I don’t know if it came across in the letter clearly or not, but we’re seeing unprecedented sign-ups on that — on the independent restaurant side right now really across the board, not just independents, but enterprises as well.

We had — we had more restaurants, new restaurants go live as partners in March and April than we did in the last six months of 2019. And I think it’s a combination of two things. One is the demand kind of that you’re alluding to. But then also, I think our, our investments in the sales force and with that restaurant team that we built up towards the end of last year and through kind of January and February put us in a place to convert a lot of leads to live partner restaurant.

I mean, at one point, we had — we had so many inbound leads that we weren’t making outbound calls. We were just getting as many inbound leads on the platform as quickly as possible. So, to your point, yeah, the demand from the restaurant side is very strong.

Ronald Josey — JMP Securities — Analyst

Super helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Next question comes from Ed Yruma. Please go ahead.

Abbie Zvejnieks — KeyBanc Capital Markets — Analyst

Hi, this is Abbie [Phonetic] on for Ed. I was just wondering as you cut off the non-partnered restaurants for a period of time, did you see them converting to partnered or what was the dynamic there?

Adam DeWitt — President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, I mean — thanks for the question. By — as Matt mentioned, kind of by mid-February, I think we had most of the restaurants that would likely be Grubhub customers at some point on either in a partnered state or non-partnered. So, by definition, most of the restaurants that we were signing in March and April were non-partnered restaurants.

But I think it’s important to note that there is a, from a restaurant value perspective, there is a massive reap [Phonetic] right, from becoming a non-partnered to a partnered restaurant in terms of value that we bring to the table. Matt talked earlier about how valuable it is to be a partnered restaurant for us — with Grubhub and kind of all other things that we do. But at the end of the day, we’re also talking about many multiples of volume because of our ability to present the partnered restaurants at a much, much lower price to diners than the non-partnered. And I think, Matt has a couple of thoughts as well.

Matt Maloney — Chief Executive Officer

Yeah Abbie, thanks. I think your question was likely targeted towards independent restaurants. But I just want to chime in with a bit of enterprise. Pre-COVID, we had a lot of enterprise restaurants on a non-partnered basis, because we’re really showing the brands how effective our platform could be. Immediately with the crisis, we had a conversation with every enterprise brand. In fact right now, save one or two, we’ve already signed or are actively negotiating with every brand that makes sense with our platform and the enterprise brands are really pushing hard, even the ones that were just non partnered a few months ago, they’re pushing hard to get as many of their locations live as fast as possible.

Obviously the Master Services Agreement, the MSA is the first and then you have a bunch of work to convince franchisees. That whole process has been accelerated and these brands are very focused on getting as many locations and getting integrated. In fact, we signed Chipotle in the past few weeks and they went live immediately across the country on our non-partnered place and pay methods because they wanted that volume as fast as they could. And just now we’re finishing our POS integration.

Other partners were non — other enterprise brands that were non-partnered that have recently signed 7-Eleven, Cracker Barrel [Indecipherable] Landry’s Morton’s, Dairy Queen; big, big brands that were at varying phases of signing with our platform have all just accelerated and they’re now partners.

Abbie Zvejnieks — KeyBanc Capital Markets — Analyst

Great, thank you.

Operator

Okay. And we have a question from Brian Nowak with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

