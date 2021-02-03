Key highlights from GrubHub (GRUB) Q4 2020 earnings results

GrubHub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Revenues rose 48% year-over-year to $503.7 million.

Net loss was $67.8 million, or $0.73 per share, compared to a loss of $27.7 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

Adjusted net loss was $37.9 million, or $0.41 per share.

GrubHub is not issuing guidance due to its pending acquisition by Just Eat Takeaway.com.