Key highlights from GrubHub (GRUB) Q4 2020 earnings results

GrubHub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Revenues rose 48% year-over-year to $503.7 million.
Net loss was $67.8 million, or $0.73 per share, compared to a loss of $27.7 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.
Adjusted net loss was $37.9 million, or $0.41 per share.
GrubHub is not issuing guidance due to its pending acquisition by Just Eat Takeaway.com.
