Infographic: Grubhub (GRUB) Q1 2020 earnings results

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) reported first quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Revenues increased 12% year-over-year to $363 million.
Net loss was $33.4 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to a net income of $6.9 million, or $0.07 per share, in the same period last year.
Adjusted earnings amounted to $0.00 per share compared to EPS of $0.30 last year.
The company expects adjusted EBITDA of $5 million for the second quarter of 2020.
