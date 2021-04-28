Categories AlphaGraphs, Retail

Infographic: How Grubhub (GRUB) performed in Q1 2021

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 52% year-over-year to $551 million.

GAAP net loss was $75.5 million, or $0.81 per share, compared to a loss of $33.4 million, or $0.36 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net loss was $0.56 per share.

(This story will be updated shortly with an infographic)

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

Infographic: Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) Q1 2021 earnings results

Teva Pharmaceuticals’ (NYSE: TEVA) reported first-quarter 2021 results today before the opening bell. The company dropped its revenue by 9% to $3.98 billion year on year. The net income attributable

Shopify reports strong results Q1: Infographic

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular trading hours on Wednesday. The e-commerce giant reported Q1 revenue of $988.6 million, up 110% and above the Wall

YUM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Yum Brands Q1 financial results

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 18% to $1.48 billion compared to the same period a year ago. GAAP net income

Tags

Food delivery

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top