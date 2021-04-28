Infographic: How Grubhub (GRUB) performed in Q1 2021

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Revenues increased 52% year-over-year to $551 million.
GAAP net loss was $75.5 million, or $0.81 per share, compared to a loss of $33.4 million, or $0.36 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net loss was $0.56 per share.
(This story will be updated shortly with an infographic)
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Infographic: Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) Q1 2021 earnings results
Teva Pharmaceuticals’ (NYSE: TEVA) reported first-quarter 2021 results today before the opening bell. The company dropped its revenue by 9% to $3.98 billion year on year. The net income attributable
Shopify reports strong results Q1: Infographic
Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular trading hours on Wednesday. The e-commerce giant reported Q1 revenue of $988.6 million, up 110% and above the Wall
YUM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Yum Brands Q1 financial results
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 18% to $1.48 billion compared to the same period a year ago. GAAP net income