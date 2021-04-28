Infographic: How Grubhub (GRUB) performed in Q1 2021

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 52% year-over-year to $551 million.

GAAP net loss was $75.5 million, or $0.81 per share, compared to a loss of $33.4 million, or $0.36 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net loss was $0.56 per share.

(This story will be updated shortly with an infographic)