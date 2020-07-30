Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Grubhub (GRUB) tops Q2 targets despite swinging to a loss
Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) reported a loss in the second quarter of 2020. However, the company beat the bottom and top-line estimates of the Street. Adjusted loss per share of $0.17 and revenue of $459 million was better than the targeted loss per share of $0.18 and a revenue of $406.48 million. GRUB stock declined by about 1% in the pre-market trading session.
On a GAAP basis, Grubhub reported a loss of $45.4 million, or $0.49 per share compared to a profit of $1.3 million, or $0.01 per share, in the second quarter of 2019.
Last month, Amsterdam headquartered Just Eat Takeaway.com agreed to acquire Grubhub in a $7.3 billion deal. The transaction is expected to complete in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.
(This story will be updated with an earnings infograph shortly)
Most Popular
What awaits Juniper Networks (JNPR) in the post-pandemic era
When the virus outbreak rattled markets in recent months, one sector that remained less affected was information technology. As the uncertainty deepens, networking solutions provider Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR)
Cognizant (CTSH) Earnings: Key numbers from Q2 2020 results
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: CTSH) today announced its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020. Net income for the second quarter was $361 million, or
PayPal (PYPL) exceeds Q2 targets as COVID-19 results in higher digital payments
Payment service provider PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported adjusted EPS of $1.07 on revenue of $5.26 billion for the second quarter of 2020. Based on the strong performance in the quarter,