GS Earnings: All you need to know about Goldman Sachs Q1 2021 earnings results

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) today reported its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021.

Net income for the first quarter was $6.8 billion, or $18.60 per share, compared to net income of $1.2 billion, or $3.11 per share in the first quarter of 2020.

Net revenues increased 102% to $17.70 billion.

Goldman Sachs Q1 2021 Earnings Call Info