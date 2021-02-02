Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Shannon Burns — Director, Investor Relations

Our comments will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks that could cause actual results to be materially different. Those risks include, among others, matters we have noted in our latest earnings release and filings with the SEC. Harley-Davidson disclaims any obligation to update information in this call.

Joining me this morning are CEO, Jochen Zeitz; CFO, Gina Goetter; and our Chief Commercial Officer, Larry Hund will also be joining us for Q&A.

Jochen, let’s get started.

Jochen Zeitz — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Shannon. I would like to welcome our shareholders, the financial community, dealers, employees and all of our valued stakeholders who are joining us today. We’ve extended today’s call in order to first review our 2020 financial results to then discuss our new strategic plan, The Hardwire. 2020 was an extraordinary year for most companies with outsized challenges not seen before in our lifetime. We rose to those challenges. Our team managed COVID-19 impacts keeping community well-being at the forefront, protecting liquidity and achieving significant cash savings. We also successfully overhauled the entire Company through The Rewire.

As a result, we expect to deliver ongoing gross cash savings of approximately $115 million, starting this year. Just to name a few additional results of The Rewire. We streamlined our planned product portfolio by 30%, reset motorcycle model year launch timing closer to the start of the riding season, exited 39 markets with sharpened focus on our highest potential markets, optimized our dealer network reducing the total network by approximately 160 net dealers, and our approach to supply and inventory management helped tighten dealer inventory about 59% driving significant increases in key value metrics.

We substantially reshaped and improved all aspects of the Company, setting us on a solid footing to deliver the next phase of our transformation. The entire team pulled together and put forth tremendous effort. We put in place the right leaders, structure and strategy to perform at a much higher level. Throughout the year, we also made initial progress towards enhancing desirability. I’ll talk more about this later, but for now, I will ask Gina to review our financial results for 2020.

Gina?

Gina Goetter — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Jochen. 2020 was indeed an extraordinary year for Harley-Davidson. We took significant actions to reset the Company for future success through our Rewire actions in our pandemic response. Our fourth quarter results reflect the continued execution of our deliberate supply and inventory management approach as well as the impact of our new model year reset from Q3 to Q1 each year. With these strategic shifts, our Q4 revenue and margin were down significantly versus a year ago, but exceeded our internal expectations for the quarter. Fourth quarter results were also impacted by $44 million of restructuring costs, and brand investments to support the reset in new model year launch timing. Financial Services had another strong quarter with operating income of $77 million, which is up 31% driven primarily by a lower provision for credit losses.