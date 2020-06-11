HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the HEXO Q3 2020 Quarterly Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the conference over to your moderator for today, Jennifer Smith, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jennifer Smith — Director of Investor Relations

Good morning. Thank you all for joining us this morning for our 2020 Q3 earnings call. We will start with a presentation by our CEO, Sebastien St-Louis, followed by a recap of our third quarter results by our CFO, Stephen Burwash before opening the floor to questions from our financial analysts.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that today’s presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. The forward-looking statements are based upon and include the company’s current internal estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Any statements contained herein or discussed during today’s session that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Such statements can often, but not always, be identified by use of forward-looking terminology and other similar words and expressions that are predictions or indicate future events and future trends including negative and grammatical variations thereof or statements that certain events or conditions may or will happen or by discussions of strategy.

These statements should not be read as assurances of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to the company’s ability to execute its business plan, renew required permits, licenses and related regulatory compliance matters, implement its growth strategies, obtain and maintain financing on acceptable terms, maintain and renew required licenses, maintain good business relationships with its customers, distributors and other strategic partners, keep pace with changing consumer preferences, protect intellectual property, manage and integrate acquisitions, retain key personnel and relating to the company’s competitive advantages, the development of new products and product formats for the company’s products, changes in laws and regulations and the absence of materially adverse changes in the industry or global economy.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the company appear in the company’s annual information form and company’s Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months period ended April 30, 2020 which are available under the company’s profile on SEDAR. Although the company has based forward-looking statements on the assumptions that it believes, at least, are reasonable, it cautions the readers that actual results and developments, including the company’s results of operations, financial conditions, liquidity and the development of the industry in which the company operates may differ materially from those made or suggested by the forward-looking information contained herein. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from what is projected in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which only speak of the date of this presentation. The company disclaims any intent or obligation, except to the extent required by laws, to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or for any reason. Any forward-looking statements contained herein or discussed during today’s session is expressly qualified in its entirety by the above cautionary statement.

I’ll now turn the floor over to Sebastian.

Sebastien St-Louis — Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Jennifer. Good morning, everybody. I’d like to start by wishing everybody a safe time and good health and to thank and acknowledge the incredible efforts and dedication of our entire team at Hexo as we navigate through this pandemic caused by COVID-19. The global economy has seen a dramatic reduction in GDP, staggering unemployment numbers. What’s encouraging, at least in our industry, is that we’ve been stable and even more than stable, we’re growing. Our team has rallied to meet the challenges as presented and actually exceeded expectations. We’ve continued to introduce new products and we continue to increase our volumes as we gain market share on our competitors. The company has implemented rigorous safety protocols to mitigate the potential exposure and provide a safer work environment as possible to all our employees. Our team members have demonstrated incredible resolve to ensure we continue to execute at the highest levels and achieve operational excellence. We remain vigilant and we’ll continue to proceed with caution.

While we continue to operate during the pandemic, we continue to be cautious about future expectations. Our plans to achieve adjusted EBITDA positive in the first half of fiscal 2021 or the end of the calendar year will depend on the growth of retail stores in our two largest markets, Ontario and Quebec. It’s difficult to determine the timing of new licenses for new retail stores in Ontario and the build-out of additional stores in Quebec, but we’re very encouraged by the huge progress that both our provincial partners have made. With only a limited number of physical stores, the revenue numbers that were published this week by SQDC and OCS demonstrates the tremendous potential of both markets. SQDC reported sales of 47 tons of of product and profits of CAD26 million with less than 50 stores. I want to congratulate SQDC and Jean-Francois Bergeron on tremendous results and we’re very proud to remain their preferred partner and for our participation in Quebec success.

On the Ontario side, we are super encouraged by the amazing work that Kyle [Phonetic] and his team have done on analytics and providing the market with detailed market share analysis by product, and we look forward to continuing to see more.

Our industry continues to grow during the pandemic, and that’s a testament to the consumer demand for safe and legal product offered by licensed producers. Statistics Canada reported that sales reached CAD181 million in the month of March and we’re seeing steady demand in the months that have followed. While the March figures only lead to annual run rate of approximately CAD2.2 billion, most studies have reported that the true market in Canada is closer to CAD7 billion to CAD10 billion annually. There is a great deal of work to be done by licensed producers and governments at each level to safely provide all our products to consumers, the products that consumers are clearly demanding to be able to get to the full potential of this legal market. We need the governments to either continue to build the retail infrastructure or allow the private sector to provide the service the consumer demands. The licensed producers need to lead the way forward by creating and delivering products that compete effectively with the illicit market.

At HEXO, we’re determined to be the leaders in adult-use market in Canada and other legal markets where we play. Our philosophy is to go a mile deep instead of a mile wide in each market that we participate in and with each product that we launch. It was this approach that led us to negotiate a significant preferred supplier agreement with the province of Quebec. We wanted to be the dominant player and achieve leading market share. We’ve done that. We’ve maintained a market share north of 30% and we continue to provide outstanding service to the suppliers market. And at this point, with the new success we’ve had operationally, we’re poised to expand nationally and to start to provide that same level of service in other markets.

There is other examples of how this approach of going narrow and deep has led to successful outcomes for HEXO. We led the way in creating the 28 gram package format and pricing it to compete directly with the illicit market. Our competitors have followed suit, but we’ve achieved strong market share with Original Stash. We’ve been selective in our launch of 2.0 products and our hash product has been an overwhelming success. We’ve established a dominant position with this product category.

Very pleased to share that our Belleville facility is now fully licensed, which include the Truss beverage facility. This state-of-the-art facility is highly automated. It’s ideally located to serve both largest markets in Canada, and has a national scale. It has the capacity to grow along with our business and our partners. The key effect of this facility is it is shifting HEXO to a true manufacturing company, while keeping our roots in agriculture in Gatineau [Indecipherable].

We were one of the first companies to partner with a Fortune 500 company. We created the Truss joint venture, our joint venture with Molson Coors and this company will launch a series of products from a newly constructed state-of-the-art bottling and canning operation at the Belleville site and it should lead to being one of the very few players in Canada with significant market share in the cannabis beverage market. We’ve also expanded our partnership with Molson Coors with the creation of Truss USA. As per our philosophy, we’re going to focus on a first market to dominate in Colorado and to test and learn.

During the latter half of 2019, it became clear that the capital market environment for cannabis companies have changed. Access to capital was going to be much more restricted. HEXO led the way by being one of the first companies To rationalize our operations. This was also significantly impacted with the slow rollout of Canadian retail infrastructure but we adopted very quickly. We were leaders in the following meaningful ways. We provided exceptional service to the province of Quebec. We moved up the ladder in market share and as you know, I have often stated, our goal is to become a top-2 player in adult-use market share in Canada. HEXO has moved quarter-over-quarter from a top-5 spot to now the top-4 spot nationally. We’ve cultivated new high THC strains that are clearly in the demand from the consumer. We have some new HEXO Plus products in market now achieving 26% THC. We’ve stabilized and improved our gross margins being ahead of plan by delivering 40% this quarter. This has allowed us to launch and lead the path in the value segment without our margin deteriorating. We’ve reduced cash operating expenses to achieve our internal targets and we’ve done all of that in less than 12 months, a big thanks to the team. We’ve also created products that utilize all the components of our cultivation efforts so that inventory does not grow excessively and consume our cash flow. HEXO was making substantial progress towards the trim problem that we all faced in this industry. Our inventory impairment has been minimized and we’ll continue to monitor go forward. We have a lot of work to do at HEXO, but the good news is that our revenues are growing, our yields and volume sold have improved, our gross margin has increased and our costs are coming down. Our adjusted EBITDA loss is under CAD5 million and we hope to be EBITDA positive this year. We’ve achieved all that while moving up the ladder in market share and taking the top-4 national adult-use share spot. With the series of financings we’ve completed since the end of the last calendar year, our business is on solid financial footing. We look forward to building on those strengths. Steve, I’ll turn it over to you to speak about our financials.

Steve Burwash — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks very much, Sebastien. Good morning, everybody. As Sebastien mentioned, Q3 demonstrated significant improvement in a number of different ways as we move to closer to our goal of becoming adjusted EBITDA positive. On the revenue front, revenue from sales in the quarter increased by CAD7.1 million or 30% to CAD30.1 million from CAD23.8 million in Q2. Total revenue from sales in the quarter increased by CAD15 million or 94% when compared to the third quarter of the previous year. Net revenue increased to CAD22.1 million from CAD17 million in Q2 and from CAD13 million in Q3 2019.

Gross revenue from the adult-use channel was CAD29.8 million and that represents an increase of 30% from the previous quarter two sales of CAD23 million. Gross adult-use use sales also increased by 104% when compared to the same period in 2019.

Our value brand, Original Stash continues to drive our sales with a little less than half of the, sorry, with 48% increase from the previous quarter. Sales of these products were introduced in the province of Saskatchewan as our channels continue to grow. The increased sales of Original Stash also contributed to the reduced price per gram before escrow [Phonetic] effects, which fell by 9% to CAD3.19 from CAD3.49 during the period. Newly launched hash in the quarter compromise approximately 19% of overall sales quarter-over-quarter. Similarly oil extract drops contributed 7% to overall adult-use sales growth. Adult-use volumes sold in the period increased 42% to 9.3 tons compared to 6.6 tons in Q2. Sales volume in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 increased 238% of the 2.8 ton equivalent sold in the same quarter of fiscal 2019.

Cost of sales, cost of sales for the quarter were CAD13.4 million compared with CAD11.3 million in the previous quarter, representing an 18% increase. The increase is the result of the increased sales in the period, offset by realized benefits of reduced direct and indirect labor. Some of the factors that contributed to the labor cost decreasing were COVID-19, which allowed for reduced labor inputs to our cost per gram and also activity in our Belleville facility for packaging.

The cost of goods sold for the third quarter of last year were CAD6.6 million. The 100% increase in COGS is trending with the 94% increase in sales.

Gross margin before fair value adjustments for Q3 2020 was CAD8.8 million or 40% compared with net revenues from the sale of goods compared to CAD5.7 million or 33% in the prior quarter. This increase is due to the reduction in the cost per gram as a result of the decreased packaging and a radiation costs as well as the improved yields per square foot. While we expected there to be fluctuations through our quarterly gross margin as we ramp our activities in Belleville and introduce new products over the next few quarters, we view this as a significant indication that we will be able to achieve the long term sustainable portfolio-wide margins of the 40% that we’ve targeted. Gross margin after fair value adjustments and impairments was CAD5.7 million, compared with negative CAD7.9 million in Q2.

Our operating expenses continue to decrease through the quarter to CAD26.8 million from CAD281.5 million in Q2. Now, remember, in Q2 included a large number of non-recurring expenses that came about as a result of changes in the conditions of the Canadian market. For that reason, we look at our operating expenses in two segments – core and non-recurring. With our core operating expenses, we saw a decrease of approximately 9% to CAD25.7 million in Q3 from CAD28.1 million in Q2. This is down from our peak amount of CAD46.9 million in Q4 2019. We’ve continued to focus on reducing expenses where possible and ensuring that each dollar we spend is put to its best possible use.

G&A decreased to CAD11.2 million from CAD14.5 million in Q2 2020 due to reduced consulting, and professional fees, IT and insurance costs. Marketing and promotion increased to CAD2.1 million from CAD400,000 in Q2. As mentioned last quarter, the Q2 expenses were reduced by the reversal of an over accrual. The current spending is more in line with future expectations. Research and development decreased to CAD1 million from CAD1.2 million as a result of reduction in headcount and consulting fees.

Now a quick look at the non-recurring expenses we saw. An additional CAD865,000 in restructuring cost is related to continue the continued right-sizing of the team. We continue to focus on ensuring that we have our teams properly staffed with the correct number of people sharing their work load and are appropriately rewarding those top performers who are helping us to achieve our goals. We also had a loss on disposal of assets to do with the equipments that have been sold out of our Niagara facility, that number was CAD3.2 million.

Loss from operations of CAD21.1 million in Q3 compared to CAD289.4 million loss in Q2 ’20. If we normalize the operating loss and excludes certain non-cash and non-recurring items, this decrease to CAD20.7 million compared with CAD23.2 million in the prior quarter. The decrease in loss is primarily related to an increase in gross margin and a decrease in operating expenses. We remain focused on becoming adjusted EBITDA positive. We are focused on driving revenue as a market leader in the markets we serve and reducing expenses through operational excellence.

Cash position, we ended the quarter with CAD95.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and short term investments. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we closed an additional financing, which added over CAD50 million to our balance sheet. After a reassessment of our capital plans, we have reduced our requirements dramatically and expect to incur the majority of the expenditures in capital over the next three quarters. With the reductions, realignment and operational changes we’ve made, our recent financial raises and the strategic use of our ATM will allow us to fund our Canadian operations.

I’ll now turn the call back over to Jennifer.

Jennifer Smith — Director of Investor Relations

Thank you, Steve. We will now take questions from our analysts. Due to the large number of analysts joining us today, I would ask you to limit your questions to two at a time. You are welcome to rejoin the queue after that. Thank you.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Aaron Gray with Alliance Global Partners. Your line is open.

Aaron Grey — Alliance Global Partners — Analyst

Hi, good morning. And congrats on the quarter.

Sebastien St-Louis — Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Aaron, good morning.

Aaron Grey — Alliance Global Partners — Analyst

So I guess my first question would go along with receivable of the license at the Belleville facility and I know that you guys had been waiting for that and there are also a lot of things that could come along with it. So I Just want to get some further color on what you expect in terms of kind of a top-line profile, the shift from more automated packaging and how they can kind of flow through to the top-line, the timing of that and then also on the top-line. I know you kind of gave some color in terms of it being dependent on whether or not you’re getting more brick and mortar stores in Ontario and Quebec, but how also do you feel like the Belleville facility licensing helps you to expand market share in some other provinces outside of the two main ones you have right now? Thank you.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.