HOG Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2022 financial results

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $1.14 billion.

Net income attributable to Harley-Davidson, Inc. rose 94% YoY to $42 million, or $0.28 per share.

The company achieved HDMC revenue growth of 14% in Q4 and expects revenue growth of 4-7% for this segment in FY2023.

