Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
HOG Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2022 financial results
Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $1.14 billion.
Net income attributable to Harley-Davidson, Inc. rose 94% YoY to $42 million, or $0.28 per share.
The company achieved HDMC revenue growth of 14% in Q4 and expects revenue growth of 4-7% for this segment in FY2023.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
After positive Q4, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) looks at a mixed 2023
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) this week issued a cautious outlook for the first quarter of 2023, after reporting stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The chipmaker did not provide full-year guidance,
META Earnings: All you need to know about Meta Platforms’ Q4 2022 earnings results
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Revenue declined 4% year-over-year to $32.17 billion. Net income fell 55% to $4.6 billion while EPS dropped 52%
Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Q4 earnings drop despite higher revenues
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) announced fourth-quarter 2022 financial results, reporting a double-digit fall in adjusted earnings and an increase in revenues. Fourth-quarter revenues increased 7% annually to $11.5