Honeywell International Inc (HON) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Honeywell International Inc (NYSE: HON) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Mark Bendza — Vice President of Investor Relations

Darius Adamczyk — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Greg Lewis — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Mark Bendza — Vice President of Investor Relations

Thank you, Steven. Good morning and welcome to Honeywell’s third quarter 2020 earnings conference call. On the call with me today are Chairman and CEO, Darius Adamczyk; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Greg Lewis. This call and webcast, including any non-GAAP reconciliations are available on our website at www.honeywell.com/investor.

Note that elements of this presentation contain forward-looking statements that are based on our best view of the world and of our businesses as we see them today. Those elements can change based on many factors, including changing economic and business conditions, and we ask that you interpret them in that light. Unless otherwise noted, the cost action plans described herein are not final and may be modified or even abandoned at any time. No final decision will be taken with respect to such plans without prior satisfaction of any applicable requirements with respect to informing, consulting or negotiating with employees or the representatives. We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that may affect our performance in our annual report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings.

This morning, we will review our financial results for the third quarter of 2020, share our guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 and share some preliminary thoughts on 2021 dynamics. As always, we’ll leave time for your questions at the end.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Chairman and CEO, Darius Adamczyk.

Darius Adamczyk — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Mark and good morning, everyone. Let’s begin on slide 2. In the past few months, we celebrated two significant milestones. First, we celebrated Honeywell’s 100-year anniversary as a publicly traded company, we are proud of our longevity and long legacy of innovation. Since 1920, we have navigated The Great Depression, World War II, numerous political changes, The Great Recession, the emergence of disruptive technology in every market we serve.

The reason that Honeywell continues to thrive in all these years, plain and simple has been our ability to adapt to an ever-changing world and to innovate. The long list of inventions from the last 100 years and our legacy in innovation endures today. For example, we’re transforming the way our customers do business through Honeywell Forge, our cloud-based operating model, we are helping the world cope and recover from the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, renew portfolio of healthy solutions.

In addition, we recently announced a breakthrough in the early era of quantum computing, the introduction of the System Model H1, our next-generation quantum computer, which offers a proven quantum volume of 128, the highest measured in the industry. We also announced new users including DHL and Merck, which demonstrate the wide range of quantum computing use cases.

The second milestone we celebrated was our return to the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The S&P Dow Jones Industries announced in August. Honeywell was previously a Dow component from 1925 to 2008. Our return to the Dow 12 years later reflects years of consistent performance and our ongoing transformation to the world’s premier software industrial company. We are proud and honored to rejoin the group of companies that comprise the Dow.

Both of these milestones served as timely reminder of our long legacy of innovation and performance. Throughout our over 100-year history, we have continuously risen to the occasion to new challenges, invented new technologies or committed to continue our legacy of innovation to shape the future of the next century.

Let’s turn to slide 3 to view our third quarter results. I’m very proud of our third quarter performance. We drove sequential improvements from the second quarter in sales, segment margin and adjusted earnings per share. Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact several of our businesses and end-markets, we began recovery from second quarter lows through our laser focus on demand generation, operational execution, cost management and our COVID-related new solutions.

We delivered adjusted EPS of $1.56 in the third quarter, down 25% year-over-year, a 15 point sequential improvement from adjusted EPS of $1.26 in the second quarter, which was down 40% year-over-year. Organic sales were down 14% better than the more than 15% organic sales decline we expected in July and a 4 point sequential improvement from the 18% organic sales decline in second quarter.

Our cost plans delivered approximately $450 million of year-on-year benefit in the third quarter. These actions help us protect margins, limiting our decremental margins in the third quarter to only 29%, an improvement from 33% in the second quarter. Segment margin contracted 130 basis points, also an improvement from the 280 basis point contraction in the second quarter, driven by another quarter of margin expansion in both Honeywell Building Technologies and Safety and Productivity Solutions. We generated $758 million of free cash flow down from $1.3 billion in the second quarter.

As we discussed in July, we expected these cash flow dynamics, which were the result of working capital reductions in the second quarter and higher repositioning cash outflows and capex growth investments in the third quarter. In terms of capital, we deployed approximately $1 billion of cash to dividends, growth capex investments and share repurchases. Additionally, we announced our 11th consecutive dividend increase underscoring our commitment to returning value to share owners even during the current economic downturn.

Let’s turn to slide 4 to discuss our recent corporate development activity. I’m very excited about our recent announcement that we recently completed two acquisitions and established key partnerships to further drive innovation, strengthen our portfolio and invest in the future. First, we acquired Rocky Research, a technology leader specializing in thermal, energy and power management solutions. This acquisition was in our broad existing aerospace portfolio and positioned us with an advanced capability in the fast growing power and thermal management market, which is critical to meet the growing need for aircraft electrification, unmanned and autonomous aerial vehicles and related systems.

We also acquired assets from privately held Ballard Unmanned Systems that extends our presence into the hydrogen fuel cell market for unmanned aerial systems and strengthens our urban air mobility product portfolio. Ballard Unmanned Systems designs and produces industry-leading stored-hydrogen proton exchange membrane fuel cell systems that power Unmanned Aerial Systems or UAS.

In addition to the creation of the new business units, specifically dedicated to the UAS-UAM market earlier this year, this acquisition is yet another example of our commitment to invest in our UAS-UAM breakthrough initiatives in the growing UAS market. I’m also pleased that we announced a new partnership between Honeywell and Microsoft that will reshape the industrial workforce. Honeywell Forge will integrate with Microsoft Dynamics Field Service to provide cloud-based predictive solutions to building owners and operators with closed loop maintenance workflows, strengthening business continuity and improving operational efficiency. Moving forward, we’re exploring more ways to bring innovation to customers by integrating Honeywell Forge solutions with Microsoft Azure Services such Azure Digital Twins or Azure Edge capabilities.

We also announced a partnership with Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions to improve sustainability, resiliency and operational performance for data center operations across the globe. We look forward to collaborating with Vertiv to offer integrated solutions that make it easier for data center operators to distill the mountains of data they pull from their equipment into actions that create more efficient and environmentally-friendly operations. The first offering from our partnership will be an intelligent power management solution that features an energy resource management and supervisory control system in a single integrated platform. In total, we expect these investments and partnership to drive over $1.2 billion of sales over the next five years. There’s a lot of great progress and I’m pleased by the momentum in these areas.

Now, let me turn it over to Greg on slide 5 to discuss our third quarter results in more detail as well as to provide our views on the fourth quarter.

Greg Lewis — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Darius and good morning, everyone. As Darius highlighted, we’re very pleased with the third quarter. Our operational execution drove significant sequential improvements from Q2 and improvement versus our expectations in July, particularly in revenue. While third quarter sales declined by 14% organically due to the effects of the pandemic, this was a 4 point improvement from the 18% organic sales decline in Q2 with sequential growth in all four segments. Importantly, we delivered strong double-digit organic sales growth in our defense and space, warehouse automation and PPE union businesses as well as in recurring software sales in each.

Lower sales volumes and mix in Aerospace and PMT drove 130 basis points of year-over-year segment margin contraction, but we once again expanded margins in HBT and SPS to drive 140 basis points of sequential margin expansion from the second quarter.

Our cost actions delivered approximately $450 million of year-on-year benefit in the quarter, which brought us to approximately $1.1 billion of savings year-to-date. We acted fast and early in this crisis and are now on track to deliver $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion of cost savings in 2020, up from our previous estimate of $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share was $1.56, down 25% year-over-year but up 24% sequentially from adjusted EPS of $1.26 in the second quarter. We recorded $124 million of repositioning in the quarter to fund cost savings initiatives for 2020 and into 2021, that repositioning funding was higher than the third quarter of last year driving a $0.04 headwind below the line and interest income was lower than the third quarter of last year driving a $0.05 headwind below the line. As expected, our higher adjusted effective tax rate resulted in a $0.05 EPS headwind, partially offset by $0.04 of EPS benefit due to lower share count from our share repurchase program.

This quarter, EPS is adjusted to exclude the impact of a non-cash $350 million pre-tax and after-tax charge associated with the reduction in carrying value to present value of reimbursement receivables due from Garrett in relation to Garrett’s September 20, 2020 Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, which we previously announced with the filing of our Form 8-K. Our bridge from adjusted earnings per share in the third quarter of ’19 to adjusted earnings per share in the third quarter of 2020 can be found in the appendix of this presentation.

We generated $0.8 billion of free cash flow in the quarter down year-over-year as we discussed in some detail on our Q2 earnings call. Lower net income, higher repositioning cash flows and higher growth capex investment pressured cash resulting in adjusted free cash conversion of 68%. We expect the repo and capex dynamics to continue into the fourth quarter as we continue to drive our savings programs and invest in growth. And we’ll also have the impact of an additional payroll cycle as we’ve shared previously. We do expect sequential improvement in free cash flow despite that driven by working capital improvement mainly in inventory in the quarter.

In terms of capital deployment, we paid out $636 million in dividends, and as Darius mentioned, announced our 11th consecutive dividend increase. We resumed opportunistic share purchases and invested $249 million in capital expenditures in the quarter, up approximately $60 million from the prior year. This included investments that we’re making to produce N95 masks to support the COVID-19 relief efforts as we increased capacity in our warehouse automation business. Overall, we continue to execute commercially and operationally, while investing for the future, driving sequential improvements in sales, segment margin and EPS and setting ourselves up for the quarters to come.

Now let’s turn to slide 6, and we can talk about our individual segment results. Starting with Aerospace, sales were down 25% on organic basis as the ongoing reduction in flight hours and slowdown in original equipment build rates impacted commercial aftermarket and original equipment demand. While the air transport aftermarket business was down 55% organically compared to 56% in the second quarter, however, our business aviation aftermarket was down 28% organically in the third quarter, which was a significant improvement from the approximately 50% decline we saw in Q2.

We continue to have strong demand for US and international defense and space driving double-digit organic growth in that segment for the quarter. Segment margin contracted 250 — 240 basis points year-over-year driven by lower commercial sales volumes and business mix, partially offset by cost actions to improve productivity, that was a 240 basis point sequential improvement from Q2 levels for Aerospace.

In Honeywell Building Technologies, sales were down 8% organically, a significant improvement from a 17% organic decline in the second quarter. The third quarter decline was primarily driven by lower demand for building management systems, security and electrical products and softness in building solutions due to delays in projects and energy businesses, some of which was the result of resource mobility constraints, particularly in India and the Middle East.

However, organic sales in our HBT businesses improved sequentially from the second quarter creating positive momentum into Q4. Orders for the building solutions projects and energy businesses both grew double-digits organically in the third quarter. Additionally, the building solutions service backlog is up double-digits year-over-year driven by larger orders in the Middle East and Asia.

We are experiencing significant customer momentum with our portfolio of healthy building solutions. Our sales pipeline is over $600 million and we have secured orders around the world from Charlotte to Singapore. HBT segment margins expanded versus last year by 60 basis points in the quarter driven by commercial excellence and cost actions to improve productivity, which offset the impact of lower sales volumes.

In Performance Materials and Technologies sales were down 16% on an organic basis, a slight improvement from down 17% in the second quarter. Process Solutions sales were down 12% organically, a 1 point improvement from 13% of unit decline in Q2 driven by delays in service and automation projects as customers conserve cash and volumes decline in smart energy and thermal solutions.

In UOP, sales were down 36% organically steeper than the 25% organic decline in Q2 driven by declines in gas processing investment, lower licensing and engineering and fewer catalyst shipments due to weakness in the energy end markets. As expected, COVID-19 and oil price weakness continues to drive the late bookings in HPS and UOP. However, we still have not seen significant project cancellations and our backlog is approximately flat to the prior year. Organic sales in Advanced Materials were down 4% in the third quarter, a 14 point improvement from an 18% decline in Q2 driven by lower volumes in fluorine products, partially offset by growth in packaging and composites. Auto refrigerants returned to growth in the third quarter as the auto end markets experienced a rapid recovery.

PMT segment margins contracted 220 basis points in the quarter a 70 basis point sequential improvement as the impact of lower sales volumes and mix were partially offset by cost actions to improve productivity. Finally, in Safety and Productivity Solutions, sales were up 8% organically, a 7 point improvement from the 1% organic growth we had in Q2. All SPS businesses apart from gas sensing grew in the quarter with double-digit organic growth in Intelligrated and personal protective equipment leading the way and mid-single-digit growth in productivity solutions and services, which was driven by strong demand for scanning and mobility products.

Orders in SPS were up double digits for the fourth consecutive quarter driven by personal protective equipment up approximately 150% year-over-year, continuing to position SPS well for the fourth quarter and into 2021. SPS backlog was up approximately 100% year-over-year to a new record high led by triple-digit growth in personal protective equipment and Intelligrated backlog. Despite some inefficiencies as we scale up capacity in the PPE space, SPS segment margins expanded 50 basis points in the quarter driven by productivity actions and commercial excellence.

As our new capacity comes up to weight, we expect favorable contributions to SPS segment margin. So overall, we finished the third quarter with sequential improvements in the second quarter and all businesses making progress. We grew double-digits in several businesses including defense, Intelligrated and PPE and due to prudent cost management and commercial excellence, we were able to limit our decremental margins to 29% overall, a 4 point improvement versus 3Q and expanded margins in two of our four segments.

Now let’s turn to page 7 and discuss our outlook for Q4. Throughout the pandemic, we remain committed to providing shareholders with a quarterly outlook that commensurates with our level of visibility in the environment we’re in. We believe we have enough at this stage in the fourth quarter of 2020 to reinstate full financial guidance for the quarter. However, this guidance is predicated on having no material supply chain or end market disruption through the end of the year.

We will independently reassess the macroenvironment in January to determine the appropriate format of our 2021 financial outlook based on conditions at that time. As we proceed to the fourth quarter, we’re actively monitoring the situation as many factors remain unpredictable, including COVID-19 infection rates, which we are seeing increases globally in, particularly in the last two weeks.

As of now, we expect organic growth in the fourth quarter in the range of down 11% to down 14% driven by continued headwinds in commercial aerospace in UOP, partially offset by ongoing strength in defense, warehouse automation and PP&E and gradual recovery in the remaining portion of the portfolio. We expect segment margin in the range of down 30 — down 10 basis points to down 30 basis points, resulting in segment margins in the range of 21.1% to 21.3% in the fourth quarter, which would be another 100 plus bps sequential improvement as we gain leverage off our reduced cost base and drive commercial productivity.

The net below the line impact, which is the difference between segment profit and income before tax is expected to be between negative $50 million and positive $10 million in the fourth quarter, which includes capacity for an additional $50 million to $100 million of repositioning to drive productivity into 2021. We expect the effective tax rate to be approximately 19% in the fourth quarter and average share count to be approximately 710 million shares. As a result, we expect EPS between $1.97 and $2.02, down 2% to 4% year-over-year adjusted.

Now, let me provide a little color on the top line. In Aerospace, we expect ongoing growth in defense and space, supported by stable government defense budgets and continued sequential improvement in business aviation aftermarket sales as flight hours improve. However, global flight hours will remain far below pre-COVID levels and we don’t expect air transport flight hours to improve materially, impacting our air transport aftermarket sales.

Our commercial original equipment business will continue to be impacted by lower air transport OEM build rates and lower business jet demand due to the economic slowdown. In Building Technologies, we expect sequential sales growth driven by improvements in fire, security and building management systems. We expect access to customer sites to improve in the fourth quarter, driving sequential improvement in long cycle building solutions projects and orders.

Our healthy building pipeline, which is currently over $600 million is maturing nicely and we expect to continue generating pipeline and orders in the fourth quarter. In PMT, we expect ongoing challenges in UOP and Process Solutions as customer capex and opex reductions and lower production and refining volumes continue. However, we expect sequential sales growth in the products businesses and Process Solutions and Advanced Materials as these end markets including automotive continue to strengthen.

Finally in SPS, we expect another quarter of double-digit growth in Intelligrated and personal protective equipment. We continue to see record level demand for respiratory masks and other PPE. Our personal protective equipment and Intelligrated backlog remained up triple digits year-over-year and our total SPS backlog at a new all-time high, giving us confidence in the remainder of 2020 and into ’21 for the business. While macro conditions continue to put pressure on other SPS businesses, including sensing and IoT and gas sensing, we expect to see sequential improvement in the fourth quarter. So, given these fourth quarter dynamics for the full year, we expect organic growth in the range of down 12% to down 13% and segment margins in the range of down 60 basis points to 70 basis points, resulting in segment margin of 20.4% to 20.5% for the year.

The adjusted net below the line impact is expected to be between negative $185 million and $125 million for the full year. We expect the adjusted effective tax rate to be approximately 21% and the average share count to be approximately 711 million shares. As a result, full year adjusted earnings per share are expected to be between $7 and $7.05 down 14% year-on-year.

Now let’s move to slide 8, and we can talk about some of our preliminary thoughts as we look into 2021. 2020 has clearly been a challenging year and it continues to be very dynamic as we all see real-time. Many uncertainties persist as we look into ’21, so let’s highlight how we’re thinking about them. Our current point is that a COVID-19 vaccine receives approval and becomes available sometime in early 2021, allowing the global economy to largely reopen as the year progresses. We’re also assuming fiscal stimulus remains supportive of the economy. We’re currently seeing a second wave of infections in several regions, including the US and parts of Europe, so we’ll need to watch how that situation develops.

We’re seeing no significant shocks to the economy from post-election circumstances and a stable geopolitical environment, particularly as it relates to US-China trade relations. With this in mind, let’s look at our key markets. In Aerospace, as the pandemic subsides and the global economy continues to recover, we assume passengers will begin flying again leading some modest improvement in global flight hours, that begins in the first half and accelerates slightly into the second half of the year. This will be record lead to improvements in our commercial aerospace business as aftermarket demand grows. We also expect stability in defense budget spending, supporting continued growth in our defense and space business that are likely at a reduced pace versus our 2020 growth rates.

In HBT, we expect stability in nine wells construction with a greater emphasis on retrofits, driving demand for building products and services, which should support continued demand for our healthy building solutions. In PMT, we’re assuming improved macroeconomic conditions will drive moderate increases in oil prices in the second half of the year, leading to improved business conditions in refining, petrochemical and process automation in UOP and Process Solutions as the year progresses.

SPS will be a robust growth segment from the strength in warehouse automation and personal protective equipment as we execute delivery of our robust backlog. We expect segment margins here to balance with the challenge of higher mix in Intelligrated growth and the efficiency gains as our PP&E operations scale more efficiently.

From a total Honeywell perspective, we expect organic growth driven by year-over-year growth in all four segments as well as double-digit connected software growth in HCE. We expect our streamlined fixed cost base following 2020 cost actions to support a resumption in year-over-year margin expansion, while affording the opportunity to invest in growth, particularly in R&D and Connected Enterprise commercialization and the continuation of our supply chain and Honeywell Digital transformations.

We expect to take advantage of our significant balance sheet capacity for M&A and share repurchases as well. We expect to reduce share count by a minimum of 1% again in 2021 and will be resuming buybacks as early as 4Q to do so. So overall, we’ve had some insight into our end-markets and confidence in our continued operational execution, which will give us the ability to resume financial performance consistent with our prior framework in 2021. We’ll provide more specific inputs once we close out the year.

With that, I’d like to turn the call back over to Darius.

Darius Adamczyk — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Greg. Before we wrap up, I’d like to take a minute on slide 9 to discuss an important topic. Our commitment to a sustainable future, which is one of the key elements of our overall ESG story. At Honeywell, we believe our robust Environmental, Social and Governance or ESG framework enables our long-term success. Despite the unprecedented challenges we have faced this year, our commitment to our ESG principles has not wavered. To the contrary, I believe, our perpetual drive to strengthen the sustainability of our business and uphold the highest ethical standards has only fortified our resilience.

Our commitment to ESG is centered on the protection of our people and the environment, achieving sustainable growth and accelerated productivity and developing technologies to expand the sustainability capacity of our world. It’s evident, we established robust 10-10-10 ESG goals to achieve by 2024 and we closely monitor progress against these goals. Additionally, starting this year, as part of our continued focus on sustainability reporting, we’re reporting in-alignment with the SASB and TCFD framework.

As you can see on the slide, we have already worked extensively to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increase energy efficiency, conserve water and proactively restore former operations or predecessor company sites to produce community assets. Honeywell is uniquely positioned to shape a safer and more sustainable future. We continue to invest and develop technologies that provide our customers with adaptable and efficient solutions for their safety, energy and environmental needs. In fact, we focus approximately 50% of our new product research and development on solutions that improve environmental and social outcomes for our customers. Some of our challenge — some of the challenges our technologies address include sustainable refrigerants and aerosols, sustainable buildings and building safety, sustainable aviation and aviation safety, sustainable electric power, plant and personnel safety, sustainable freight and worker safety.

We have also recently created a new business in PMT called sustainable technology solutions to develop and commercialize new technologies that meet the growing demand for sustainable solutions, including plastics recycling, energy storage and renewable fuels. These technologies will advance environmental sustainability, contribute to the expansion of our technology portfolio and accelerate long-term growth.

Now let’s wrap up on slide 10. We continued to effectively manage through the ongoing challenges of this global pandemic in social and economic environment with a strong operational execution that is typical of Honeywell, driving sequential improvement from the second quarter in sales, segment margin and adjusted earnings per share. Our diversified portfolio, innovation culture and significant balance sheet strength continues to provide the resilience and ample capacity as we continue to set ourselves up for the recovery and beyond.

We delivered double-digit growth in several parts of the portfolio including defense and space, Intelligrated, personal protective equipment and recurring software. We are also continuing to invest in growth opportunities through M&A, partnerships and high return capex. We’re gaining traction on our innovative solutions that address the emerging customer needs. We continue to align our cost base with the current environment and we are now on track to deliver $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion of cost savings in 2020.

I am proud of the improvements we drove in the third quarter. While effectively managing through the current environment, we have positioned ourselves well for the recovery due to the cost actions and growth investments. In addition, we remain committed to doing our part to ensure a sustainable future by protecting our people and the environment as well as the developing technologies and improve the overall sustainability.

With that, Mark, let’s move to Q&A.

