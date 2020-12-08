How AutoZone (AZO) performed in Q1 financial results

AutoZone Inc. (NYSE: AZO) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Net sales increased nearly 13% year-over-year to $3.2 billion. Domestic same store sales rose 12.3%.
Net income grew 26.3% over the same period last year to $442.4 million, while EPS rose 30.1% to $18.61 per share. During the first quarter,
AutoZone opened 39 new stores in the US and two in Brazil. As of quarter-end, the company had 5,924 stores in the US, 621 stores in Mexico, and 45 stores in Brazil for a total store count of 6,590.
