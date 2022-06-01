Categories AlphaGraphs, Technology

HPE Earnings: All you need to know about Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q2 2022 earnings results

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net revenue inched up 0.2% year-over-year to $6.7 billion. Revenue growth was 1.5% when adjusted for currency.

GAAP EPS of $0.19 remained flat from the prior-year period while adjusted EPS amounted to $0.44 compared to $0.46 last year.

Both revenue and earnings missed expectations, sending the stock down 6% in after-market hours on Wednesday.

Annualized revenue run-rate (ARR) was up 25% YoY to $829 million.

For FY2022, HPE expects revenues to grow 3-4% adjusted for currency.

