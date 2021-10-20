Categories AlphaGraphs, Technology

IBM Earnings: All you need to know about IBM’s Q3 2021 earnings results

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenue was $17.6 billion, up 0.3% from the same period a year ago. Red Hat revenue rose 17%.

GAAP net income from continuing operations declined 33% year-over-year to $1.1 billion, or $1.25 per share. Adjusted EPS fell 2% to $2.52.

Earnings beat expectations but revenue fell short of estimates.

During the quarter, the company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends.

