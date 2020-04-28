Infographic: Caterpillar (CAT) Q1 2020 earnings results

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced its first quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Total sales and revenues dropped 21% year-over-year to $10.6 billion, due to lower sales volume driven by lower end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Profit per share was $1.98, compared with $3.25 in the year-ago quarter.
Caterpillar stated that its financial results for the remainder of 2020 will be impacted by continued global economic uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company withdrew its guidance on March 26 and will not provide an outlook for 2020 at this time.
