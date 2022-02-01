Infographic: Highlights of Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) Q4 results

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) on Tuesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021. The numbers also topped analysts’ estimates.

Adjusted earnings rose to $0.92 per share in the most recent quarter from $0.52 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020, and came in above the consensus forecast. Net income was $974 million or $0.80 per share, compared to $1.78 billion or $1.45 per share in the prior-year period.

Fourth-quarter revenues moved up 49% annually to $4.8 billion. The top-line also exceeded Wall Street’s prediction.

Prior Performance