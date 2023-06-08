Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Infographic: Highlights of DocuSign’s (DOCU) Q1 2024 results
DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), a leading provider of electronic signature solutions, Thursday reported first-quarter earnings. It also provided guidance for the second quarter and fiscal 2024.
The company’s top line increased by 12% to $661.4 million in the first three months of 2024. Consequently, adjusted earnings advanced to $0.72 per share in Q1 from $0.38 per share last year. First-quarter net profit was $0.54 million, compared to a loss of $27.4 million or $0.14 per share in the year-ago fiscal quarter.
Subscription revenue was $639.3 million, an increase of 12% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenue rose 14% annually to $22.1 million. Billings increased 10% year-over-year to $674.8 million.
Prior Performance
