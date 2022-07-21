Infographic: Highlights of Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Q2 2022 earnings

Fast-food chain Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) has reported a 3% increase in revenues for the second quarter of 2022. However, the company’s net profit declined during the period.

Second-quarter net profit decreased to $102.5 million or $2.82 per share from $116.6 million or $3.06 per share in the comparable period of last year. Meanwhile, net revenues moved up 3% annually to $1.07 billion. International comparable-store sales declined 2.2% year-over-year, while U.S same-store sales fell 2.9%.

The board of directors declared a $1.10 per share quarterly dividend on the company’s outstanding common stock for shareholders of record as of September 15, 2022, to be paid on September 30, 2022.

Domino’s shares made modest gains on Thursday morning soon after the earnings announcement, after closing the last session higher.

