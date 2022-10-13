Infographic: Highlights of Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Q3 2022 earnings

Fast-food chain Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported a 7% increase in revenues for the third quarter of 2022. However, the company’s net profit declined during the period.

Third-quarter net profit decreased to $100.5 million or $2.79 per share from $120.4 million or $3.24 per share in the comparable period of last year. Meanwhile, net revenues moved up 7% annually to $1.07 billion. International comparable-store sales declined 1.8% year-over-year, while U.S same-store rose 2%.

Earnings missed analysts’ estimates, while the top line exceeded expectations. The board of directors declared a $1.10 per share quarterly dividend for shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022, to be paid on December 30, 2022

Domino’s shares made strong gains on Thursday morning soon after the earnings announcement, after closing the last session lower.

