Infographic: Highlights of Domino’s Pizza Q1 2022 earnings

Fast-food chain Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) has reported a modest increase in revenues for the first quarter of 2022. However, the company’s net profit declined in double digits during the period.

First-quarter net profit decreased to $90.9 million or $2.50 per share from $117.8 million or $3.00 per share in the comparable period of last year. Meanwhile, net revenues moved up 3% annually to $1.01 billion. International comparable-store sales grew 1.2% year-over-year, while domestic sales dropped 3.6%.

The board of directors of Domino’s recently declared a $1.10 per share quarterly dividend on its outstanding common stock for shareholders of record as of June 15, 2022, to be paid on June 30, 2022.

Domino’s shares traded lower in early trading on Thursday. The stock has declined 38% since the beginning of 2022, after entering the year on a low note.