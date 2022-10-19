Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Infographic: Highlights of Intuitive Surgical’s Q3 2022 earnings
Medical device company Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) said its third-quarter adjusted earnings remained unchanged year-over-year, while revenues increased in double digits.
The top line moved up 11% year-over-year to $1.56 billion during the three-month period, driven by a marked increase in da Vinci procedures and installed bases.
Adjusted earnings remained unchanged at $1.19 per share. Net income, including special items, came in at $324 million or $0.90 per share, compared to $380.5 million or $1.04 per share last year.
Worldwide da Vinci procedures rose approximately 20% year-over-year and the company shipped 305 da Vinci Surgical Systems. At the end of the quarter, it had a total of 7,364 da Vinci Surgical systems installed base, which is up 13%.
Prior Performance
