Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Infographic: Highlights of J.M. Smucker’s (SJM) Q3 2022 earnings report
The JM Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) has reported lower earnings and net sales for the third quarter of 2022, reflecting weak performance by the company’s consumer foods and pet foods businesses.
Net income, excluding special items, declined to $2.33 per share in the January-quarter from $2.45 per share in the corresponding period of last year. Unadjusted net profit was $69.7 million or $0.64 per share, sharply lower than $261.5 million or $2.32 per share reported in the third quarter of 2021.
The weak bottom-line performance reflects a 1% year-over-year decline in net sales to $2.1 billion. An increase in sales at the US retail coffee and international & away-from-home segments was more than offset by a decline in the consumer foods and pet foods divisions.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Take-Two Interactive (TTWO): Three factors that bode well for the gaming company
Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) were up over 1% on Monday. The stock has dropped 13% year-to-date and 16% over the past 12 months. Despite the drop,
R&D will be a cornerstone to the future success of Semantix: CEO Leonardo Santos
Semantix is a leading data software platform having strong presence across the Americas. Founded in 2010, the Brazil-based company provides technology solutions in areas like artificial intelligence, Big Data, quantum
Mobileye IPO: Why the spin-off is significant for Intel (INTC)
After several weeks of muted IPO activity, Wall Street is getting ready for probably a blockbuster listing that is expected to enliven the market. Around five years after acquiring self-driving