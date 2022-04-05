Infographic: Highlights of J.M. Smucker’s (SJM) Q3 2022 earnings report

The JM Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) has reported lower earnings and net sales for the third quarter of 2022, reflecting weak performance by the company’s consumer foods and pet foods businesses.

Net income, excluding special items, declined to $2.33 per share in the January-quarter from $2.45 per share in the corresponding period of last year. Unadjusted net profit was $69.7 million or $0.64 per share, sharply lower than $261.5 million or $2.32 per share reported in the third quarter of 2021.

The weak bottom-line performance reflects a 1% year-over-year decline in net sales to $2.1 billion. An increase in sales at the US retail coffee and international & away-from-home segments was more than offset by a decline in the consumer foods and pet foods divisions.