Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
Infographic: Highlights of Spotify’s (SPOT) Q3 2022 earnings
Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) reported a double-digit increase in revenues for the third quarter of 2022. However, the music streaming platform incurred a loss during that period.
The Sweden-based company reported total revenues of €3.04 billion for the third quarter, which is up 21% from the year-ago period. It had around 456 million monthly active users at the end of the quarter, up 20% from the prior-year period. There was a 13% increase in the number of premium subscribers.
Meanwhile, Spotify incurred a net loss of €166 million or €0.99 per share in the September quarter, compared to a net profit of €2 million in the year-ago period.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Spotify’s Q3 results
During the quarter, the company launched the first iteration of Audiobooks in the Spotify app for listeners in the United States and announced the acquisition of interactive music trivia game, Heardle.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
BA Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Boeing’s Q3 2022 financial results
The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today. Revenues increased 4% year-over-year to $16 billion but fell short of estimates. Net loss attributable to shareholders
Harley-Davidson (HOG) Q3 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today. Revenue grew 21% year-over-year to $1.65 billion, driven mainly by double-digit growth in HDMC revenue. GAAP net income grew
Infographic: Highlights from Biogen’s (BIIB) Q3 2022 earnings results
Pharma giant Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) on Tuesday announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022, reporting a double-digit drop in revenues and adjusted earnings that is unchanged from