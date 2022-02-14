Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Infographic: Highlights of Spotify’s (SPOT) Q4 2021 earnings
Music streaming platform Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) reported a net loss for the final three months of fiscal 2021, despite a double-digit increase in revenues.
The Sweden-based company reported total revenues of €2.69 billion for the fourth quarter, which is up 24% from the year-ago period. The top-line also beat Wall Street’s estimates. It had around 406 million monthly active users at the end of the quarter, which is up 18% from the prior-year period. There was a 16% increase in the number of premium subscribers.
Despite the positive top-line performance, the company incurred a net loss of €39 million or €0.21 per share in the fourth quarter, compared to earnings of €2 million in the year-ago period.
Prior Performance
Most Popular
KO Stock: Should you invest in Coca-Cola after Q4 earnings
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a thriving global brand, dominating the soft drink market on the power of its diversified portfolio. The beverage giant has been busy rebranding the
These are the two key pillars of Twitter’s (TWTR) growth strategy
Shares of Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) were down 2% on Friday, a day after it reported fourth quarter 2021 results that missed expectations across the board. The company’s top and
Infographic: Highlights of Twilio’s (TWLO) Q4 2021 earnings report
Twilio, Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) this week reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of 2021, driving up the tech firm’s stock on Wednesday evening. The San Francisco-based company, a leading