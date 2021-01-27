Infographic: How Boeing (BA) performed in Q4 2020

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Revenues dropped 15% year-over-year to $15.3 billion.

GAAP net loss amounted to $8.4 billion, or $14.65 per share, compared to $1 billion, or $1.79 per share, last year. Core loss per share totaled $15.25.

