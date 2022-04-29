Infographic: How Colgate-Palmolive (CL) performed in Q1 2022

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net sales inched up 1.5% year-over-year to $4.3 billion.

Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company was $559 million, or $0.66 per share, compared to $681 million, or $0.80 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS fell 8% to $0.74.

For the full year of 2022, the company expects net sales growth to be at the higher end of 1-4%.