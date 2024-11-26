Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Infographic: How DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) performed in Q3 2024
DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net sales remained relatively unchanged at $3 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Comparable sales increased 4.2%.
GAAP net income increased 13% to $228 million while EPS grew 15% to $2.75 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS fell 4% to $2.75.
For full-year 2024, net sales are expected to be $13.2-13.3 billion while comparable sales are expected to grow 3.6-4.2%. EPS is expected to be $13.65-13.95.
Prior performance
