Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Infographic: How Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) performed in Q4 2022
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Revenues increased 3.6% year-over-year to $1.39 billion. US same-store sales grew 0.9%.
Net income increased 1.7% to $158.3 million while EPS rose 4.2% to $4.43.
The company had fourth quarter global net store growth of 361 stores.
Prior performance
