Infographic: How Medtronic (MDT) performed in Q2 financial results
Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Worldwide revenue was $7.64 billion, down 0.8% on a reported basis and 1.5% on an organic basis.
GAAP net income attributable to Medtronic was $489 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to $1.3 billion, or $1.01 per share, last year. Adjusted net income fell 22% year-over-year to $1.38 billion, or $1.02 per share.
Due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is not providing annual or quarterly financial guidance at this time.
