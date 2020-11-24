Categories AlphaGraphs, Health Care

Infographic: How Medtronic (MDT) performed in Q2 financial results

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Worldwide revenue was $7.64 billion, down 0.8% on a reported basis and 1.5% on an organic basis.  

GAAP net income attributable to Medtronic was $489 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to $1.3 billion, or $1.01 per share, last year. Adjusted net income fell 22% year-over-year to $1.38 billion, or $1.02 per share.

Due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is not providing annual or quarterly financial guidance at this time.

