Infographic: How Shopify (SHOP) performed in Q3 2022

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 22% to $1.4 billion compared to the same period a year ago.

Net loss was $158.4 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to net income of $1.1 billion, or $0.90 per share, last year. Adjusted net loss per share was $0.02.

Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) increased 11% year-over-year to $46.2 billion.

The company expects both GMV and total revenue in 2022 to be more evenly distributed across the four quarters, similar to 2021.

