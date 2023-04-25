Infographic: How Spotify (SPOT) performed in Q1 2023

Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) reported its first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total revenue was EUR3 billion, which was up 14% year-over-year.
Net loss attributable to owners of the parent was EUR225 million, or EUR1.16 per share, compared to an income of EUR131 million, or EUR0.21 per share, last year.
Monthly active users (MAUs) grew 22% YoY to 515 million.
For the second quarter of 2023, the company expects total revenue of EUR3.2 billion.
