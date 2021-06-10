Infographic: Key highlights of Signet Jewelers (SIG) Q1 2022 earnings

Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) reported the first-quarter 2022 earnings report before the opening bell on Thursday.

The company reported a 106% increase in Q1 revenues to $1.7 billion, beating Wall Street consensus.

The company had net earnings of $129.8 million or $2.23 per share compared to a loss of $205.3 million or $3.96 per share of the same quarter in the previous year.

The adjusted earnings per share was $2.23 compared to a loss of $1.59

“Story will be updated soon”