Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Infographic: Philip Morris (PM) Q1 results top expectations
Tobacco giant Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings and revenues that beat analysts’ forecast.
First-quarter earnings, adjusted for special items, rose to $1.57 per share from $1.21 per share a year earlier and came in above the market’s prediction. Unadjusted net income moved up to $2.42 billion or $1.55 per share from $1.83 billion or $1.17 per share in the first quarter of 2020.
“This performance was driven by the continued strength of IQOS, in particular, reflecting excellent user, volume, and market share momentum, as well as further progress with manufacturing and operating cost efficiencies,” said the company’s chief executive officer André Calantzopoulos.
Read management/analysts’ comments on Philip Morris’ Q1 earnings
The bottom line benefited from a 6% growth in revenues to $7.59 billion. Analysts had predicted a slower top-line growth. The company’s stock dropped early Tuesday following the earnings release, after closing the previous session lower.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
LMT Earnings: Key numbers from Lockheed Martin Q1 2021 financial results
Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) today reported its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 28, 2021. Net income for the first quarter was $1.8 billion, or $6.56
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Earnings: 1Q21 Key Numbers
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Sales increased 35.3% year-over-year to $10.5 billion. On an organic basis, sales growth was 32.9%. On a GAAP basis,
Coca-Cola (KO) Q1 2021 earnings release
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Monday. The beverage manufacturer reported fourth-quarter revenue of $9 billion, up 5% year-over-year. The