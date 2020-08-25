JM Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) reported second-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Tuesday. The home improvement company reported an 11% increase in Q2 net sales to $1.97 billion, beating Wall Street consensus. Net earnings of $2.08 per share also handsomely surpassed what analysts had anticipated.

SJM shares rose 3.3% immediately following the announcement. The stock has increased 11% so far this year.

CEO Mark Smucker said, “We expect continued momentum in the second quarter and are pleased to raise our full-year guidance. We remain confident in our ability to deliver on our fiscal year 2021 goals, advance our long-term strategy, and deliver increased shareholder value.”

Prior performance