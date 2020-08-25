JM Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) reported second-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Tuesday. The home improvement company reported an 11% increase in Q2 net sales to $1.97 billion, beating Wall Street consensus. Net earnings of $2.08 per share also handsomely surpassed what analysts had anticipated.
SJM shares rose 3.3% immediately following the announcement. The stock has increased 11% so far this year.
Looking forward to listening to management/ analyst comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for JM Smucker Q2 2020 earnings call transcript
CEO Mark Smucker said, “We expect continued momentum in the second quarter and are pleased to raise our full-year guidance. We remain confident in our ability to deliver on our fiscal year 2021 goals, advance our long-term strategy, and deliver increased shareholder value.”
